Getty Images

It appears there will be a number of veteran players getting their release before Saturday’s deadline.

Or perhaps as importantly, before Thursday’s game.

The Chiefs announced they had released linebacker Josh Mauga.

The 30-year-old Mauga started 30 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015, but missed all of last season with a torn labrum. They re-signed him in June, but apparently trusted their existing options.