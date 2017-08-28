Chiefs trust their running back depth after Spencer Ware injury

AP

The Chiefs parted ways with Jamaal Charles this offseason, and lost Spencer Ware to a knee injury last week.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid thinks they’ve still got enough depth in the backfield to survive, thanks to rookie Kareem Hunt.

“I think we’re going to be OK there,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “Now, are we going to replace Spence? No. I mean, he’s a good football player. But the young kid, he’ll step in and he’ll do a nice job for us.”

Ware went down with a torn PCL and LCL in his right knee in last week’s preseason game against the Seahawks, and will need surgery to repair the damage. While they’re still holding out some sliver of hope for second opinions, they’re operating under the assumption it’s season-ending.

Reid said the team would also rotate Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller into the mix, “but Hunt will probably be working with the ones.”

The third-round pick from Toledo has 18 carries for 79 yards in the preseason, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.