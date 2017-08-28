Chuck Pagano won’t put any odds on Andrew Luck starting opener

Getty Images

We keep moving closer to the start of the regular season without getting any closer to finding out when Colts quarterback Andrew Luck might be back on the football field.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said last week that there was still no timeline for when Luck would be cleared to rejoin the team on the practice field and that there would be no way to know how much practice time he’ll need before being ready to play in a game until he does get that clearance. Pagano’s answer to questions about Luck on Monday didn’t sound much different.

Pagano reiterated, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that there’s no timetable and wouldn’t say whether the team is preparing under the assumption that Scott Tolzien will be starting on September 10. Pagano also wouldn’t say what kind of odds there are that Luck will be in the lineup.

“I’m not a bookie, I’m not an oddsmaker, but I’m not allowed to put numbers [on it],” Pagano said.

Pagano was also asked about how Luck looks when he does throw the ball, but that didn’t get an answer either as Pagano said he’s “never there to see” the quarterback put the ball in the air. Pagano was willing to say that the Colts will move forward with the players they have.

The closer we get to Week One, the less it feels like Luck will be among them.