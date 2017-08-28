Colts move on from Jeff Locke

AP

After Pat McAfee abruptly retired from the NFL, the Colts needed a new punter. Their first option was veteran Jeff Locke.

The Colts have decided to move on from Locke, releasing him on Monday.

The former Vikings punter signed with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent in early March, after playing in 64 games with the Vikings and generating a career average of 43.2 yards per punt.

The last man standing, for now, is undrafted rookie Rigoberto Sanchez, who averaged 44.8 yards per punt at Hawaii.

Locke, a fifth-round draft pick in 2013, instantly becomes a free agent, able to sign with any other team.