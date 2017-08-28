Colts sign Earl Wolff

Getty Images

The Colts acquired safety Ronald Martin in a trade with the Jets on Monday morning and they picked up another safety in the afternoon.

The team announced the signing of former Eagles, Jaguars and Redskins safety Earl Wolff. They had cleared a roster spot earlier in the day when they released punter Jeff Locke.

Wolff was with the Redskins this offseason before being waived early this month and he did not play at all during the 2016 regular season after failing to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster. Wolff didn’t play in 2015 either as he was cut by the Eagles and signed with the Jaguars late in the year, so the 2013 fifth-round pick has been sitting on 18 career games since the end of the 2014 season.

Wolff will try to change that by making a quick impression on the Colts, who have been cautious with first-round pick Malik Hooker as he returns from shoulder surgery and who will be without Clayton Geathers into the regular season due to a neck injury.