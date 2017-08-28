Colts trade long snapper to Jets for safety Ronald Martin

Getty Images

Not only did the Jets just sign a guy named Armagedon, they just traded for a long snapper.

In one of the more curious moves of the day, the Jets have acquired long snapper Thomas Hennessy from the Colts in exchange for safety Ronald Martin.

Hennessy signed with the Colts in May as an undrafted rookie from Duke. The Jets currently have one long snapper (eight-year veteran Tanner Purdum) on the roster, but they either wanted competition or a cheaper alternative.

Martin has been with the Jets the last two years, appearing in 11 games while bouncing up and down from the practice squad. He was in camp with the Seahawks in 2015.