DeShone Kizer: I have become a lot better since being drafted

AP

The Browns made their choice of rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer official on Sunday, ending a quarterback competition that basically started the moment the Browns made him a second-round pick in April.

Kizer’s entry into the NFL came with an admonition from Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly that it was going to take time for the former Fighting Irish quarterback to be ready to play in the NFL. Kizer didn’t disagree with Kelly back in April, but said at a Monday press conference that he has done a lot of work over the last four months and “become a lot better” since joining the Browns.

Kizer also addressed those who might share Kelly’s opinion that getting a starting job out of the gate might be too much for the rookie.

“Obviously going out and performing in preseason games is one thing, but to perform in games is another,” Kizer said. “Until I’m out there, everyone’s gonna have a right to have an opinion. If that’s their opinion, we’ll see Week One.”

Kizer said he doesn’t know at this point if we’ll be seeing him in this week’s preseason finale as well. He said he’d be happy to take any reps he can get, but the team might use the game to solidify how the depth chart will look beyond Kizer when the Browns open the regular season.