Devonta Freeman to return to practice today

Getty Images

Devonta Freeman‘s preseason is over, but the Falcons hope today’s return to practice is the first step toward having him back for the regular season opener.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Freeman is going to return to practice today, as he works through the concussion protocol. Coach Dan Quinn has already said he won’t play in Thursday’s preseason finale, but likes the progress his star running back as made.

“He’s still going through the protocol and part of that is returning to practice,” Quinn said. “He’ll do some individual work, . . . He’ll start the return to play process with us beginning [on Monday].”

Freeman will still have to be cleared by an independent neurologist. He’s been out since Aug. 13, and hasn’t practiced since.

Getting him back will be significant for the Falcons after a spotty offensive performance this preseason. With new coordinator Steve Sarkisian calling the plays instead of the departed Kyle Shanahan, there are going to be some kinks to work out.