Eagles ship long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

The Eagles just made an 11-year member of the team disappear.

Long snapper Jon Dorenbos has been traded to the Saints for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019. The Eagles announced the move moments ago.

Dorenbos arrived in Philly 11 years ago. Before that, he snapped for the Titans for two years and the Bills for two years.

“Jon is one of the most inspiring people I have ever known,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “He gave everything that he had to this organization for more than a decade, but his legacy in Philadelphia goes far beyond his performance on the field, his Pro Bowl selections or the consecutive games streak. His true impact is measured by the number of people in this city that he connected with, the lives he has been able to change and the courage he displays every day after battling such tremendous adversity as a child. Jon’s enthusiasm and positive outlook are contagious; he’s one of the most genuine, caring people you could ever meet. I speak on behalf of the entire organization when I say we are incredibly proud to have called him an Eagle and our doors are always open to him in the future.”

Executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman called the move “one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make as an organization.”

“We have the utmost respect for his consistency and his relentless commitment to winning over the last 11 seasons,” Roseman said. “We all remember adding him to the team in 2006 and winning six straight games to win the division and a playoff game. He is a genuine class act who has positively influenced the lives of so many through his community work and his motivational speaking.”

An accomplished magician, Dorenbos finished third in last year’s America’s Got Talent on NBC. He learned magic as a way to cope with the aftermath of his father killing his mother when Dorenbos was only 12.

Though not nearly as popular as other long-time Eagles like Brian Dawkins, fans may have a negative reaction to the news that Dorenbos is gone.