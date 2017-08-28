Eric Dickerson to retire a Ram with a one-day deal, discussing role in organization

Getty Images

Eric Dickerson retired after the 1993 season. He entered the Hall of Fame in the Class of 1999.

Yet, the Rams announced Dickerson will sign a one-day contract with the team Tuesday to retire as a member of the team.

“Eric took the NFL by storm the moment he joined the Rams – from an outstanding rookie season, to a string of Pro Bowls and awards, and an unforgettable 1984 season to claim the league’s single-season rushing title,” Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said, via the team website. “While Eric has always been a member of the Rams family, we believe that it was time to officially cement his legacy as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, as his accomplishments and contributions to our franchise deserve to be celebrated and remembered forever. We are proud to honor the Hall of Fame career of Eric Dickerson with his family and Rams fans everywhere.”

Dickerson, 56, spent the first four years and three games of his career with the Rams after they made him the No. 2 overall pick in 1983. He had 7,245 of his 13,259 yards and 56 of his 90 touchdowns with the Rams before they traded him to the Colts in a blockbuster deal.

“It feels amazing to sign this contract and officially be a Los Angeles Ram for life,” Dickerson said. “My passion for this organization during my playing days and for the players wearing Rams jerseys now, is undeniable. This is where my career started and this is where my heart is, so closing this chapter with the Rams back in Los Angeles feels right. I would like to thank Stan Kroenke and the Rams for this opportunity and all of the fans for their outpouring support over the years.”

It appears a peace offering from the team after last year’s dust-up between Dickerson and then-coach Jeff Fisher. Dickerson claimed Fisher didn’t want him on the sidelines, which Fisher denied. The Rams fired Fisher in December.

Dickerson said on AM 570 in Los Angeles that he and the Rams are discussing an official role for him in the organization.