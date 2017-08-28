Ex-Falcons coach June Jones takes CFL job, hires ex-Baylor coach Art Briles

Getty Images

Former Falcons head coach June Jones has resurfaced in the Canadian Football League, and he’s bringing disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles with him.

Jones was hired last week as the new head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, taking over in the middle of the season for a team that started 0-8. Today the Ti-Cats announced that Jones has hired Briles as his assistant head coach.

Jones and Briles are two of the most innovative offensive minds in football history, but the decision by Jones to hire Briles will result in heavy criticism after the way Briles’ tenure at Baylor ended. Briles was fired in the wake of an investigation that found he worked to suppress accusations of sexual assault made against his players.

That situation made Briles a pariah in the football world, but not for long: Last year the Browns invited Briles to help out at practices, and college football coaches have reportedly consulted with Briles as well. And now Briles is back in a full-time coaching role. He’s in the CFL now, but he may be in the NFL eventually.