Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing Tuesday, with Jerry Jones reportedly still miffed at suspension

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott will have his appeal hearing Tuesday, having maintained his innocence of domestic violence allegations of a former girlfriend. Jerry Jones will not attend the hearing, though the Cowboys will send counsel.

But according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys owner “remains blindsided by the NFL’s decision to suspend his star player after promising there would be no discipline because he believes there was no evidence of domestic violence.”

Jones would not comment on the hearing in postgame interviews Saturday and has not commented specifically about reportedly being “furious” about the suspension.

“I don’t want to speculate about that at all,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t do ‘a what if’ on that. I’m afraid it would have some kind of meaning, and I’ve been reluctant to comment anyway.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Harold Henderson to hear the appeal. Henderson reduced Greg Hardy’s suspension for domestic violence from 10 games to four in 2015, but, in 2014, he upheld the domestic family violence suspension of Adrian Peterson.

Elliott had eight touches for 24 yards against the Raiders on Saturday night in what likely is his final preseason action. He has prepared as if he will play in the Sept. 10 season opener, though his suspension calls for the Oct. 29 game at Washington to be his regular-season debut.

“He has done a really good job in practice getting ready for Week 1,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “The other guys have gotten a lot of opportunities as well. Obviously they have gotten a lot more in the preseason games; they have worked with the ones, but we’ve tried to get him ready to play in Week 1, understanding the appeal process will get under way.”

Darren McFadden would start in Elliott’s place, with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith also getting carries.