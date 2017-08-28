Five more Seahawks head off for Regenokine procedures

Getty Images

After getting positive response from linebackers K.J. Wright and D.J. Alexander, the Seattle Seahawks have sent five more players to undergo an orthopedic procedure head coach Pete Carroll called Regenokine.

Defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, guard Luke Joeckel, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and linebacker Michael Wilhoite were all absent from practice on Monday and will miss the final week of the preseason while receiving the treatment. They are expected to rejoin the team in Oakland prior to Seattle’s final preseason game against the Raiders on Thursday.

“Our guys that have gone through it have really been positive about it, brought back really good reinforcement thoughts,” Carroll said. “We’re just kind of banking on that.”

Wright left the team two weeks ago to have the procedure done. Alexander was gone last week. Both players had issues with their knees addressed.

The procedure, which was developed in Germany under the name “Orthokine,” is still illegal in the United States due to the way blood is manipulated before being reintroduced to the body. The intention of the treatment is to remove anti-inflammatory agents from the blood to help deal with pain issues in joints, muscles and more. However, it doesn’t address the underlying issue causing the pain in the first place.

It’s also unclear whether the players are receiving a modified version of the treatment that is available in the U.S.

Joeckel and Bennett both are addressing knee issues with their absence. Lockett is returning from a broken leg. Wilhoite was dealing with a calf injury and Avril had sports hernia surgery this offseason.

“We’re doing it all to make sure that they’re strong going into the start of the season,” Carroll said.