Frank Clark seeing wrist specialist

AP

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark avoided hurting his hand or wrist when he punched teammate Germain Ifedi earlier this summer, but the same can’t be said of his luck in last Friday’s game with the Chiefs.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Monday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Clark will see a specialist after getting hurt against Kansas City. Clark made one tackle in the game.

Clark sat out several days of practice after his fight with Ifedi, which left the right tackle with a concussion. Clark was also dealing with some knee trouble around that time, but he’s appeared in all three preseason games for Seattle.

Clark is coming off of a 10-sack season up front for Seattle and any extended absence would be a blow to the team’s pass rushing depth heading into the regular season.