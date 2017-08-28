Hue Jackson can live with some losing because DeShone Kizer “has right stuff”

Getty Images

Hue Jackson would prefer not to lose. He’d love to see DeShone Kizer do what Dak Prescott did for the Cowboys last season.

But rookie quarterbacks don’t typically go 13-3. In fact, only Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger ever have, and the Browns don’t have the players around Kizer that the Cowboys did last season or the Steelers did in 2004.

Still, the Browns are committing to Kizer for this season, willing to grow with him, because they believe he will solve their 19-year search for a franchise quarterback.

“Absolutely [I can take some losing],” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m just not swimming in that lake, that’s all. We’re going to make this happen. We’re going to work through this, because I think he’s talented. This guy has the right stuff, and if I’m worth my salt as a coach, I’ll get it out of him, and if he’s willing to do the work, he’ll rise to the occasion, and I think he will.”

Jackson, who was referring to his declaration that he would swim in the lake if the Browns went 1-15 again, started Joe Flacco and Cody Kessler as rookies.

“I’ve been down this road before,” Jackson said. “I didn’t make a decision to make him the quarterback because I had fear in it or not know how it’s going to unfold. I have a vision for it. It might not go that way. If it does, great. If it doesn’t, we keep working through it. But I probably felt better about this one, making this decision than some in the past because I think the guy can do it. I really do.”

Kizer, the 52nd overall pick, becomes the 27th starting quarterback for the Browns.