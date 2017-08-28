J.J. Watt fundraising for Houston flood relief

AP

With much of Houston facing incredible flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is doing his part to help.

Watt posted a video on social media last night asked for fundraising assistance for victims, and when the goal of $200,000 was surpassed in a few hours, he upped his goal to $500,0000.

“I’m sitting here watching the news, seeing everything that’s going on back home with Hurricane Harvey, ” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s very difficult. It’s very difficult not only because we have family and friends back there. Some guys have wives and kids back there. That’s our city. It’s very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help, not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process.

“It’s very difficult. What I do want to do is start a fundraiser because I know these recovery efforts are going to be massive. There’s a whole bunch of people we need to help, to help people get back on their feet and help rebuild. If you can donate something small or something big, please help. Houston is a great city. We’re going to come out of this stronger than ever. Everybody in Houston stay safe. We’re going to come back and we’re going to help you out.”

Watt’s fundraiser was near $280,000 as of this morning, and you can make donations here.

Donations can also be made to the Red Cross, as an entire region beyond Houston is suffering from the massive storm.