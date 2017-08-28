Jags-Texans home games should be flipped

AP

The Texans are scheduled to open the regular season at home against Jacksonville in 13 days. However and whenever the facts play out, chances are that won’t happen.

An easy solution for the league would be to flip the home games in the annual two-game Jaguars-Texans series. The Texans would play at Jacksonville to start the season, and the Jaguars would come to Houston on December 17. Yes, that would result in three straight home games in December for the Texans and three straight road games to start the season. It also would give Jacksonville a pair of home games (followed immediately by a “home” game in London) to start the season and three straight road games to end it.

Still, it’s the quickest, easiest, and most sensible fix. Even if Reliant Stadium would be able to host the game, who would attend? With Houston and the surrounding area suffering through an unprecedented weather disaster, there’s no way Houstonians and those from neighboring communities will be willing or able to attend a football game in 13 days.

Flipping the games would buy more than a month of time, with the next game due to be played in Houston on October 1. While a month may not matter given the magnitude of the situation, it would allow the league, the Texans, and local governmental officials to make good decisions about the eight games scheduled to be played there.