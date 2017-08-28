Jaguars sign Akeem Dent

Getty Images

The Jaguars have added a veteran to their linebacking corps less than a week before the cut to 53 players.

Jacksonville announced Monday that they have signed former Falcons and Texans linebacker Akeem Dent. They also announced that cornerback Ezra Robinson has been released from injured reserve.

Dent spent the last three seasons with Houston and had 11 tackles while playing in every game during the 2016 season. Dent made three starts, but saw the bulk of his time on special teams in all three of his seasons with the Texans.

Dent is the second veteran linebacker to join the Jaguars this month. They previously signed Andrew Gachkar to the mix of players seeking spots on the roster for the regular season.