Jeffrey Kessler on the case for Ezekiel Elliott

August 28, 2017
Yes, the Ezekiel Elliott case is about to get nasty.

The NFLPA has tapped lawyer Jeffrey Kessler to handle Tuesday’s appeal hearing, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Kessler also will be involved in the litigation that is expected to follow, if arbitrator Harold Henderson upholds the six-game suspension.

Fueling the potential legal attack on the suspension is the fact that the NFL declined to name an arbitrator that the union regards as being truly independent. Henderson has refused to compel the league to make Tiffany Thompson available for cross-examination at the appeal hearing, and he has refused to force the league to produce the interview notes and transcripts generated by the league when interviewing Thompson.

Robinson points that out procedural flaws “opened the door for the union and quarterback Tom Brady to sue the NFL” after the league suspended Brady four games in 2015. But here’s the thing; the NFL actually sued first, picking a forum that it believed would result in victory (eventually, it did) before the union and Brady could sue.

So with Elliot’s side making it more and more clear that litigation is coming, the NFL could once again issue the appeal ruling and immediately file suit to defend it.

That dynamic should prompt Kessler and company to at least consider a preemptive lawsuit after Tuesday’s appeal hearing, arguing that the process was a ruse and that Henderson will be simply rubber-stamping the decision, with the league then rushing to court to prevent the player from pursuing justice in the forum of his choosing.

  2. So I’m curious, how long can Elliot drag this out? Would he be able to do what Brady did and keep it in the courts for the whole season and continue to play the whole time?

  3. Sheriff Goodell might not win this time. The league investigation was a joke and the now, arbitrator is refusing crucial evidence in the case. In addition, the NFL’s lack of consistency in handing out punishments in past cases, i.e. Josh Brown. Add in Jerry Jones lawyers and the NFL could be against the wall to try and prove its case.

  5. Most people think of “public law” vs. NFL regulations and how the NFL deals with judgements and appeals. So most fans look at this and figure Elliot is getting a raw deal. Not so. As an NFL player his reps should know how it works under NFL policy not public policy. Players think they can protest social issues within NFL venues because they have freedom of speech. The NFL can stop this anytime they want because they own the venues, rights, patents and logos etc. Players who “protest” on any NFL “platform” are “using”/infringing on what the NFL owns. The NFL is only allowing it to happen. If it gets out of hand…they’ll simply disallow it and players will be subject to fine or suspension if they do it.

  10. In the end Elliot will lose and serve his suspension. But hey, might as well delay it and sue them before that. Who knows, maybe they get a sympathetic panel of judges who overturns it. Probably not, but might as well try. He should at least get the suspension “suspended” until a court can hear the case

