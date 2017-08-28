Jets announce Josh McCown will start Week One

AP

The Jets have their starting quarterback.

Josh McCown will start the Jets’ regular-season opener against the Bills, head coach Todd Bowles announced today. McCown was the obvious choice after Christian Hackenberg struggled mightily in the preseason and Bryce Petty suffered a knee injury, so any choice other than McCown would have been a shock.

The 38-year-old McCown started three games for the Browns last season. He finished 2016 with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a passer rating of 72.3.

Given that the Jets’ 2017 season appears to be more about trying to build for the future than about trying to win now, starting a 38-year-old is a little odd. But starting Hackenberg would have been odder, after his preseason performance. McCown was really the only choice.