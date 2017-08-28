John Elway was once interested in Colin Kaepernick, but then something changed

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 28, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
Once upon a time, Broncos executive John Elway was not only interested in Colin Kaepernick, he was ready to trade for him.

But then something happened, and he seemed less interested.

Prior to the 2016 season, the Broncos openly courted the former 49ers quarterback, meeting with him twice, and had trade discussions with the 49ers about him. But Kaepernick wasn’t prepared for the pay cut then, and then the Broncos traded up so they could take Paxton Lynch, and then Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem.

Now, the Broncos need another quarterback in light of Lynch’s shoulder sprain, but it would seem unlikely Elway’s going to make that call now.

It’s not that hard to connect the dots, either.

Since the protest, Elway has shown little interest. He did, however, attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and used his own personal letterhead (which features a prominent Broncos logo) to endorse then-Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. And considering Elway’s candidate of preference has never been a fan of the former 49ers quarterback, it’s hard to imagine Elway pursuing the best available free agent quarterback now.

Of course, Elway’s not alone in his party affiliation, as team president Joe Ellis who is nephew of former President George H.W. Bush and the cousin of former President George W. Bush.

But Elway’s the one making the football calls here, so his opinion is the only one that matters. He’s said he’s fine with players protesting, within reason and as long as they follow up their protests with action. Kaepernick has certainly done that (promising to donate $1 million to a variety of causes), so that part shouldn’t be a problem.

35 responses to “John Elway was once interested in Colin Kaepernick, but then something changed

  3. 2 points:

    “Kaepernick wasn’t prepared for the pay cut then” Maybe he still wants too much?

    The left are intolerant, not the right. The right expects commitment and positive results, and doesn’t use terms like tolerant and intolerant because they base things on merit.

  4. Protesting social justice i don’t think most rational people take any issue with.

    However, even though they may be critical of the police when it’s warranted – most rational people respect the police and take issue with an anti police rhetoric, especially when they are literally being hunted like they are now.

    As soon as the photo’s surfaced of CK wearing pig socks, any illusion that he was not anti police went out the window.

  5. Calling him the “best available free agent quarterback” is debatable. He is equal to a Mark Sanchez. His media attention isn’t worth the hassle. He has Tebowed himself out of the league by taking a knee. His SJW cause is more important to him than football.

  6. Of course, it could have nothing to do with Kaepernick showing he couldn’t run anything BUT read option, which limits what teams would be interested in his as even a backup. You can’t retool your entire offense to match your backup. He was also pricing himself WAY out of backup QB price range for almost every team. The test to see if he actually wants to play would not only have to involve him not being a team distraction but also be in the $2 million or less per year price range.

  9. That was before he displayed his hatred for America and the police and embraced communism. That was before he brought his politics out of the tunnel on gameday and was voted the most hated athlete in the country.

  10. Its crazy that from now on we need to following the political preferences of every GM in the NFL to see how it could potentially impact who is signed. Its also crazy to draw a line between 2 random point and assume his support for which president is the reason he inst hired. Its also crazy to say he is the best QB available.

  11. Maybe Elway is not pursuing Kapernick because Kaepernick is a mediocre QB. Why you assume that this has something to do with politics?

  12. Sure, he protested while on the job creating a national spectacle. Still not sure why this is being overlooked. If I go to work and use free speech while being paid and create controversy and disruption, i’d be fired.

  13. Yes clearly politically motivated… HUGE eye-roll. It can’t be that they soured on him because of inability to read a defense and never developing any of the mental components required to play quarterback.

  16. Trying to label every conservative as a racist as CK and co do is bound to have repercussions. Supporting the Constitution and the laws that govern our country doesn’t mean racist. Bringing violence to every event that doesn’t match your views is why people have a problem with CK and the groups that he supports.

  17. So, a couple of things:

    1. Other than being the recipient of people protesting on his behalf, when have we heard Colin express interest in playing this season? Where is the PR campaign showing him working out? Talking about his love of football? Do we know that he wants to play football anymore, or has he moved on to issues he feel are more important?

    2. What benefit does the league have in blackballing someone? If Michael Vick got a job after the dog fiasco; IF Greg Hardy got a job after the domestic violence issue – it is clear that teams are about hiring people who they feel can help them win. Ray Rice was on the decline when he knocked out his girlfriend (now wife). If he was coming off of a 1400 yard rushing 20 td season – he would be in the league. Josh Brown is a kicker – they don’t get second chances.

    3. Kaepernick started his career with a lot of promise, and (at best) never improved or (at worse) regressed. He was not good at reading defenses, and a team would need to have an offense geared around a mobile qb for him to be successful. That certainly limits his playing options – as you can’t revise your entire system for one player – especially if he isn’t elite.

    At the end of the day – he has a right to protest. But i guarantee you – if someone felt he was the difference in taking them to the playoffs – he would be playing now.

  19. Lets hear your thoughts on James Delmore’s black balling from Google. That has even less to do with his job performance then CK. Delmore’s on the job performance was never even discussed or considered. The approval/disapproval of who gets to keep their job is and always is about politics. And the attempt to somehow blame Trump for the fact that Denver is no longer interested in a player who’s play has fallen quite far from his rookie year projections is quite a reach. CK didn’t even get fired, he CHOSE to void the last year of his contract. So the only one to blame for his unemployment is himself.

  21. It’s fine if people want to say Kap is a social pariah and you don’t want him on your team, but don’t say he’s not better than Kyle Sloter…or Paxton Lynch, for that matter. It’s simply not true.

  22. Elway has weighed Kaepernick’s pro vs cons. Which he does with all players. When the cons outweigh the pros, you look for other players.

    While some may advise to keep his mouth shut to prove he won’t be a distraction, at this point, he needs to some self football promotion. Work out tapes, taking interviews, making peace with cops, and yes… cut your hair.

    If he was committed to the game, that’s what he would do. Kaepernick’s problem is he doesn’t want it bad enough and is thinking his money will last a lifetime.

  23. This past March,Kaepernick walked away from a two year contract worth millions of his own volition. Kaepernick needs to protest his agent or whomever gave him that terrible career advice.
    That said, why are folks upset that Kaepernick doesn’t have a job?
    He had one for two more years, HE walked away..

  24. IF Kaepernick put 1/2 of the effort into being a better QB that he puts into social justice issues, maybe he’d have a job.

    From reports, about 8 or so current starters went to so called QB gurus in the off season to work on various QB things. Kaepernick went to rallies.

    Only the best of the best can afford to sit back and really enjoy their off season. Right now that would be Brady, Rogers, and a hand full of others with a few of those so called ‘elite’ QBs left off the list.

  25. The problem is: it was peculiar (to say the least) that John Elway was interested in Colin Kaepernick even before the protesting started. Elway likes quarterbacks who are great pocket passers first and scramblers second. This is part of why he never liked Tim Tebow. You can’t have long-term success at the quarterback position if your first instinct is always to run. It’s a tried and true theory, and Elway knows this.

    My guess is that Elway was panicked a bit with Peyton Manning leaving and thought maybe he could resurrect Kaepernick from his steep decline. Being as he has two QBs on his roster he really likes now, it’s not a shocker he’s not interested in Kaepernick.

    Also, stop acting like conservatives are the only ones who think Kaepernick is a joke. At least half of Liberals don’t agree with National Anthem protesting either. We’re talking a solid 75% of the entire country here, including many people of color.

  27. Denver should sign Kaepernick. Everything is relative, and he’s relatively better than Siemian and Paxton Lynch. He’s been to the Super bowl once and was one throw away from going back. Our defense won’t last forever and Lynch is a bust. We would be dangerous with Kap. Come on, Elway.

  29. Nice try PFT. It has nothing to do with Kaepernick’s protest. Brandon Marshall for the Broncos took a knee during the national anthem during the season and is still on the team and will continue to be a starting linebacker. I don’t have any idea why the media continues to advocate for this kid. Whether Kaep has a job in the NFL is up to him and his agent. Enough already with the weekly employment updates on Colin Kaepernick already!

  30. SO you change the offense to fit Kaepernick, and then change it back in a few weeks when Lynch is healthy? In a league that has figured out how to defend Kaepernick?

  32. The left are intolerant, not the right.
    ——
    Really, I think most immigrants would disagree with you. Ironically both sides are pretty intolerant and neither seem to know it.

  34. Ok, give it a rest.

    Yeah, the protest has hurt Kaepernick’s chances.

    But he also nixed a trade to the SB defending Broncos over money, leading the Broncos to trade up in the draft instead.

    So Elway, specifically, likely had him written off before any of the protests.

    Not to mention, for the hundredth time, that inviting in the Kaepernick sideshow only makes sense if you plan to start him. Injury sub for a backup? Not worth it.

  35. “He’s said he’s fine with players protesting, within reason and as long as they follow up their protests with action. Kaepernick has certainly done that (promising to donate $1 million to a variety of causes), so that part shouldn’t be a problem.”

    He’s talking about HIS players and Kaep isn’t one of them. So while he may have conceded to allow his players the freedom to protest on Broncos time, that does not mean that he’s eager to bring in the player who started the whole thing.

