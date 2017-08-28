John Harbaugh flashes frustration over Flacco questions

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT
We previously shared the content of Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s vow that quarterback Joe Flacco will be ready for Week One. The words don’t do the exchange justice.

As the video attached to this post shows, Harbaugh was clearly frustrated by fair questions about Flacco’s status, flashing a hint of temper and plenty of condescension as he answered questions about when Flacco will return to practice.

It’s an incredibly fair question to ask. It’s one thing for Flacco to be physically able to go on September 10. It’s quite another for him to be physically ready. If he hasn’t practiced at all before the day of the first game of the season, how much can help the effort to start 1-0?

We’ll cut Harbaugh a break on this one, however. From a slew of injuries to Flacco’s one-week back problem that has lasted a month to Ryan Mallett‘s subpar performances to owner Steve Bisciotti’s reported reluctance to let Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome sign Colin Kaepernick to the growing belief that Harbaugh’s 10th year with the Ravens could be his last, it’s definitely a stressful time.

2 responses to “John Harbaugh flashes frustration over Flacco questions

  1. Your right about mallets subpage performance, but I believe the solution to the backup problem solved itself. Josh woodrum has played excellent this preseason. We all know mallet has all the talent in the world but nothing between the ears. Woodrum is unproven and hungry. Give me the guy who gives 100% effort 100% of the time rather then someone who can’t make it to a flight on time when he was basically handed the starting job. Kaepernick falls in the same category as mallet all the talent in the world but you can’t solve all the world’s problems and play football at the same time.

  2. I don’t mind coaches not wanting to give out injury info. Were it up to me, I’d get rid of the reporting requirement altogether as I feel it keeps coaches from protecting their players. If they want to make sure teams aren’t abusing players, they could simply require things to be reported to the NFL, but not publicly released. The NFL is already so hypocritical about gambling that for them to continue to say it is for that reason is laughable.

    That said, every time a Harbaugh cries, an angel gets their wings.
    That’s why it’s been so breezy around here for years, lots of flapping wings.

