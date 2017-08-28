John Harbaugh flashes frustration over Flacco questions

Getty Images

We previously shared the content of Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s vow that quarterback Joe Flacco will be ready for Week One. The words don’t do the exchange justice.

As the video attached to this post shows, Harbaugh was clearly frustrated by fair questions about Flacco’s status, flashing a hint of temper and plenty of condescension as he answered questions about when Flacco will return to practice.

It’s an incredibly fair question to ask. It’s one thing for Flacco to be physically able to go on September 10. It’s quite another for him to be physically ready. If he hasn’t practiced at all before the day of the first game of the season, how much can help the effort to start 1-0?

We’ll cut Harbaugh a break on this one, however. From a slew of injuries to Flacco’s one-week back problem that has lasted a month to Ryan Mallett‘s subpar performances to owner Steve Bisciotti’s reported reluctance to let Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome sign Colin Kaepernick to the growing belief that Harbaugh’s 10th year with the Ravens could be his last, it’s definitely a stressful time.