Kraft and family pledge up to $1 million for Houston flood relief

Getty Images

The Texans aren’t the only NFL team donating funds to the massive flood relief effort in and around Houston.

Ownership of the Patriots, which has won two of the franchise’s Super Bowls in Houston, has pledged up to $1 million to the effort, via a commitment to match funds donated through a website that is being established through the American Red Cross.

Robert Kraft and his family will contribute on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to $1 million donated by the public through the website, via the Associated Press.

Hopefully, more NFL teams will follow suit. Even more hopefully, these gestures will inspire others to give what they can to aid what will be an enormous undertaking to restore the area and to remedy the affects of an unprecedented storm.