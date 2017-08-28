Le’Veon Bell’s first three days back with the Steelers will be days off

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has picked an ideal day to return to the team. For him, not for the team.

Per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell’s arrival on Friday, September 1 coincides with the first of three days off for the players. They’ll return on Monday, September 4.

That’s when preparations will commence in earnest for the regular-season opener at Cleveland. And that’s also when Bell will practice with the team for the first time since the 2016 season.

The Steelers could, in theory, rescind the franchise tender from Bell at any point before he signs it on Friday. No one expects them to do that, but the Steelers surely aren’t happy that Bell has decided to show up so late, and specifically to come back on the first day of a three-day weekend for all players.