Le’Veon Bell’s first three days back with the Steelers will be days off

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has picked an ideal day to return to the team. For him, not for the team.

Per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell’s arrival on Friday, September 1 coincides with the first of three days off for the players. They’ll return on Monday, September 4.

That’s when preparations will commence in earnest for the regular-season opener at Cleveland. And that’s also when Bell will practice with the team for the first time since the 2016 season.

The Steelers could, in theory, rescind the franchise tender from Bell at any point before he signs it on Friday. No one expects them to do that, but the Steelers surely aren’t happy that Bell has decided to show up so late, and specifically to come back on the first day of a three-day weekend for all players.

    In the mean time, Bell is not injured and will come into the season healthy, if nothing else. The best thing that Bell can do heading into the next off season is to stay healthy this year.

    The Steelers knew this could be an outcome when they franchised him. They aren’t exactly blameless here.

    They offered him the highest contract in the leage for a RB. What exactly did the Steelers do wrong here? Don’t get me wrong, I hate the Steelers, but I literally see nothing that they can be blamed for when Bell blows out a hammy in week 2 because he is out of shape…

  5. Personally I think it’s probably a good thing that Bell missed the offseason. IMO and in general, RBs are the most vulnerable guys on the field. The guy always seems to be nursing one injury or another – he has only played in 18 games over the last 2 seasons. And, in this case, they don’t lose much by not having him in the preseason IMO.

    Not all cases are like that. The Raiders absolutely needed Lynch in all their preseason work, to get him back in shape if nothing else. I’m pretty sure he knows how to run the ball and block for his QB by now.

