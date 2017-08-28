Lions, Matthew Stafford finally strike a new deal

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had plenty of leverage. And he knew it. And the Lions knew it.

And the two sides finally have done something about it. PFT has confirmed that the Lions and Stafford have a new deal.

It’s a “five-year contract,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s not clear whether that means a five-year extension (putting him under contract for six years) or a new five-year deal (which would be a four-year extension). To little surprise, it also makes Stafford the highest-paid player in football history, eclipsing the $25 million-per-year average in new money given last month to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Stafford is trading in a $16.5 million salary for 2017 and more than $100 million under three years of the franchise tag. It will be very interesting to see precisely what he received in return for it, and whether and to what extent he took a page from the Tom Brady team-friendly deal playbook. No player before him had that kind of leverage, and with more than $100 million already earned in his career he had no real reason to grab what was on the table now.

Talks had stalled until Stafford recently suggested that he wouldn’t be interested in negotiating once the season begins. Given the dollars Stafford would have been looking at once the season ended (starting with a $26.4 million franchise tag in 2018), it made sense for the Lions to get it done.

UPDATE 10:11 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a five-year extension. Stafford will be under contract for six years.