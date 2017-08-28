Matthew Stafford gets rest day as Eric Ebron returns to practice

Getty Images

There were a pair of rare occurrences at Lions practice on Monday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford sat out the session entirely, something that Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports has not happened since September 2012. It hasn’t been quite that long since tight end Eric Ebron took part in a practice, although you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise how little work Ebron has done this summer because of a hamstring injury.

Ebron took part in Monday’s practice, marking the second time he has done any on-field work with the team since getting hurt during the first practice of training camp. If all goes well, Ebron should have enough time to show the team he’s healthy enough for a spot in the lineup in Week One.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports Stafford was just taking a rest day, so he should be making his 97th consecutive start in that game whether Ebron is able to play or not.