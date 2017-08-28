Monday morning one-liners

AP

CB E.J. Gaines got a compliment from Bills coach Sean McDermott for his play on Saturday.

A return to the Dolphins doesn’t appear to be in the cards for T Branden Albert.

Julian Edelman‘s injury could expand WR Chris Hogan‘s role with the Patriots.

Sunday’s trade removed another of John Idzik’s draft picks from the Jets roster.

Undrafted rookie CB Jaylen Hill has made a strong case for a spot with the Ravens.

“A little tendinitis” kept Bengals TE Tyler Eifert from playing on Sunday.

Said Browns LB Christian Kirksey, “It’s a lot of young guys out here making plays, flying around, older guys taking charge, we’re coming together, we’re playing as a team and we still have a long way to go, but we’re showing signs of us becoming a good defense.”

A look at TE Xavier Grimble‘s role with the Steelers.

Saturday’s game was a difficult one for Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson.

Will WR Philip Dorsett keep his job with the Colts?

The Jaguars have picked a quarterback, but still need their running game to perk up.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said his team made “too many mistakes” against the Bears.

DE Shelby Harris helped his chances of making the Broncos with three sacks against the Packers.

The Chiefs still feel strong at running back despite Spencer Ware‘s injury.

CB T.J. Carrie is struggling for the Raiders.

QB Cardale Jones is still catching up on the Chargers offense.

Cowboys DE Damontre’ Moore made some plays on Saturday.

Should the Giants reach out to CB Darrelle Revis?

The Eagles have DL Beau Allen back on the field.

LB Junior Galette made his first game appearance for the Redskins.

Bears DE Roy Robertson-Harris blocked a punt a week after picking up two sacks.

With his family in the Houston suburbs, Lions S Glover Quin has been keeping tabs on Harvey.

The Packers are looking for more explosiveness from their running backs.

Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell had three catches in his first preseason action.

Rookie LB Duke Riley may have a place in the Falcons starting lineup.

A couple of Panthers position battles are winding down.

Saints LB Bryan Braman is trying to catch up quickly.

What are the remaining roster battles for the Buccaneers?

Checking in with the Cardinals secondary.

Rams TE Temarrick Hemingway will have surgery for a broken fibula.

Sunday night was a good one for 49ers QB Brian Hoyer.

How did Seahawks RB Chris Carson last until the seventh round of the draft?