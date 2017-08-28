Owa Odighizuwa suspended four games for PEDs

Getty Images

Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa missed time this preseason, amid speculation about retirement following a social media post about walking away from the game.

Now, he’s going to miss the first four games, regardless.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Odighizuwa has been suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

He also skipped voluntary workouts this spring and minicamp for personal reasons, but he reported to training camp on time.

The 20015 third-rounder has yet to record his first NFL sack, but the Giants were willing to welcome him back in hopes he could deliver on his potential as a pass-rusher.