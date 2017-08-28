Packers release three players, including long snapper Derek Hart

Getty Images

The Packers released receiver Colby Pearson, running back William Stanback and long snapper Derek Hart, the team announced Monday.

Hart lost the long snapping competition to veteran Brett Goode, who re-signed with the team Aug. 13. It didn’t help Hart that he has fought an illness the past two weeks.

Hart signed with the Packers on March 31. He played in 43 games at James Madison from 2012-15, serving as the primary long snapper over his final three seasons.

Pearson signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on June 1. In 41 games, including five starts, at BYU, he made 76 catches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.

Stanback signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 8. He appeared in 35 games, with 13 starts, during his college career. Stanback played three seasons at Central Florida before transferring to Virginia Union. He finished with 2,450 yards and 31 touchdowns on 513 attempts for his career.