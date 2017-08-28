Patriots sign three rookie free agents

Getty Images

The Patriots signed three rookie free agents — defensive lineman Michael Bart, linebacker Christian Kuntz and linebacker Nick Usher.

Bart, 22, originally signed with the Cardinals as a rookie free agent out of North Carolina. Arizona released him June 6. Bart appeared in 48 games in his college career, with 29 starts, and finished with 83 total tackles, 12½ sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Kuntz, 23, was a part of three Northeast Conference championship teams (2013, 2015 and 2016) at Duquense. He helped the school to a 23-11 overall record and a 14-3 record in his conference during his three years as a starter. He was named a second team Associated Press All-America in 2015 and 2016.

Usher, 22, originally signed with the Seahawks as a rookie free agent out of Texas-El Paso. Seattle released him July 29. Usher started in 36 of 49 games in college and was moved to linebacker as a senior after three years along the defensive line. He recorded 179 total tackles and 12 sacks during his college career.