Pats get a pass for a blunder, again

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots gave up a second-round pick to get Kony Early and a third-rounder from the Panthers. And then the Patriots gave up on Ealy.

And few are saying the Patriots screwed it up.

That’s one of the spoils of securing five Super Bowl titles. Coach Bill Belichick has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to a periodic roster gaffe. He takes chances, sometimes they work out, sometimes they don’t, and ultimately all that matters is winning games. Which they constantly do.

Of course, that won’t stop some from trying to cast blame on the Patriots and Belichick for making a bad deal. But when the bulk of the deals work out — and when the Patriots get to the AFC title game every single year for six years and counting — the Patriots can afford to swing and miss from time to time.

It’s a small price to pay for regularly hitting home runs.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Pats get a pass for a blunder, again

  1. Every team makes mistakes, but the Patriots seem to have a pretty good ratio of hits to misses. Or maybe if you get a couple of big hits (e.g., Brady, Bellichick), you don’t really notice the small misses as much.

  2. They traded 64 overall for Ealy and 72 overall. So they moved down 8 spots and got a look at a player. Far from the disaster you’re making it out to be.

  3. If it weren’t for Belichick the Coach finding a way to get it done on the field, Belichick the GM would be out of a job by now after several poor draft and free agency decisions.

  5. I mean, they moved down 7 picks and got the guy they were probably going to draft anyways. Ealy was basically free and there was no cap punishment for getting him. They’re not getting blamed for it because there’s no reason to say it was a bad deal. It’s a bad deal if they pay significant draft capital for him and miss the guy they wanted, not if they move down a few spots and take who they would’ve taken anyways.

  7. BB swings and misses on stuff, absolutely true. One reason is he swings a lot, another is that I am not sure he vales draft picks over other methods of team building, as some teams do. I even joke with other Pats fans when the second round comes around and there is some oft injured injured talented guy that “here is a typical BB second rounder”. Some are good (Gronk) some not so good (when they picked their typical second round talent/injury gamble Easley in the first round).

    The other thing to keep in mind is that when teams are good consistently like Pitt, GB, Pats etc, they don’t have the room on their rosters for a bunch of picks, so they may view the picks themselves as flyers moreso than team building because their teams never get as talent poor as other less well run teams can.

    But there is a difference between taking a flyer on someone for a less than 10 pick drop in the draft trade (Ealy) and cutting them before you throw good money after bad, and something like the Ochocinco deal (ugh).

    Our critique of BB as Pats fans usually centers more around his draft history with WRs and Dbs.

  8. Get a pass? Some signings pan out, some don’t. I’m not aware of anyone who has ever said Bill is 100% perfect in anything, he’s just arguably better than most in all aspects of building a team. But I don’t hold a less than 100% success rate against him or anyone else, it’s a sorta unfair standard.

    But considering what he’s accomplished yeah, I don’t think we need to lament the objectively few occasions when something he attempts doesn’t work out.

  9. Hardly a blunder…we moved down 8 spots or so in the draft in exchange for seeing whether Ealy would work out.

    We should judge this move by the 7-8 guys taken between our original 2nd rounder and the 3rd rounder we ended up with.

  12. Someone on the coaching side obviously made a mistake bringing him in, I don’t think folks will deny that. But the one thing the Patriots do very well is admit such mistakes quickly and move on rather than hope it works out later just to avoid embarrassment now. You won’t see them carry someone for years just because they were a high draft pick or there is a lot “invested” in them. And who knows, Ealy may thrive somewhere else so it may be a good move for him assuming he is picked up by a oh dear lord.

  13. Not really all that big of a deal. They took a chance to look at someone who most believed was a pretty good player. The Second Round for Third Round swap is really just sliding down 8 draft slots from #64 to #72.

    In typical Patriots fashion, they didn’t even use pick #72, they traded that pick to the Titans, along with pick #200 for picks #83 and #124.

    They actually used pick #83, but of course, pick #124, they traded that one also to the Lions. But it was not just pick #124 involved in that trade, that trade had New England moving UP from pick #96 to pick #85.

    Please remember, and this is from a die hard fan of another team, the Patriots are playing chess and about 20 other teams are playing checkers. The checkers players include the Panthers, Lions and Titans.

  14. So the Pats gave up a late 2nd, got an early 3rd (they moved 10 spots iirc) and got to kick the tires of a player who had potential. BB isnt afraid to make moves, unlike other teams who feel if a player has a names, they make the roster.

    I don’t care that the Pats cut him. All in all, it was probably a smart move on their part to do so. Sometimes players just don’t fit, and that’s what we have here today. Some men you just can’t reach. He can go languish on the Jets. And yes BB will get a pass because losing ten spots in the draft is a cakewalk to what the Pats have had to face over the past two seasons due to the League and their ridiculous penalties for the deflate gate sham.

  15. Ealy failed the Patriots. He isn’t the first and won’t be the last to not be able to cut it in New England but may still have a solid career elsewhere.

  16. Clearly it was mistake. But it’s not like it’s a huge mistake – they gave up 8 slots of draft position for a player that didn’t work out. It’s a very typical Patriots move – low cost, high potential reward, and, better than anyone else in the NFL, they understand sunk costs and don’t throw good money after bad in chasing performance when a player doesn’t work out.

  18. And if the Pats gave a bleep about other people’s oninions, they would have held onto him so they don’t look bad, rather than admit the mistake and move on. THAT is what separates them

  19. Criminy, nobody’s perfect.

    Take Scott Pioli as an example. Pioli was credited with helping build the Patriot dynasty last decade. He goes to Kansas City and suddenly becomes fallible?

  20. They moved down 8 spots essentially to get him so it wasn’t that big of a miss. Now if you were to talk about something like drafting Ras-I Dowling now that’s a big miss.

  25. This is where all the Pats fans come in and say it’s nothing and have to take chances, which is totally true. But I just want to point out if this was any other team they would be trolling nonstop 24/7 about how the other team messed up and their team is so perfect.

  26. Meh. Big deal. At least they saw that he wasn’t going to contribute and cut him immediately. The Bengals would have still kept him for the season and wasted a roster spot.

Leave a Reply