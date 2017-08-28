Paxton Lynch to miss some time with shoulder sprain

AP

The good news is Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch won’t need surgery.

The bad news is, he’s still going to miss some time, which means they may have to make a short-term roster move.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Lynch suffered a shoulder sprain during Saturday’s preseason game against the Packers, and “will miss at least a few weeks.”

Lynch had already lost the starting job to Trevor Siemian, but the Broncos might need someone before Thursday’s preseason finale.

The only other quarterback on the active roster is Kyle Sloter, an undrafted rookie. So unless he’s going to play every snap this week against the Cardinals or they want to expose Siemian, they’re going to need another arm. Then there’s the matter of having a backup to Siemian to start the regular season, which is a much bigger deal.

They’re apparently exploring their options, but it seems they’re planning to bring one in.