Phil Taylor reportedly out for year with quad injury

AP

Defensive tackle Phil Taylor‘s return to action this summer set him up to be one of the year’s best comeback stories, but it looks like that will have to wait until at least 2018.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the quad injury Taylor suffered in the Redskins’ preseason game with the Bengals will keep him out for the entire season. Jay Gruden said on Sunday that Taylor would have an MRI on Monday and the results of that test delivered the bad news.

A 2011 first-round pick in Cleveland, Taylor’s first few years showed a good deal of promise but he missed 11 games in 2014 and then all of the last two seasons because of knee injuries. He impressed at Redskins camp this summer, raising hopes that he could pick up where he left off that have apparently been dashed.

A.J. Francis and Joey Mbu are the next two players up on the depth chart at nose tackle in Washington, although they could also shuffle Ziggy Hood inside as they make a plan for life without Taylor.