Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh’s contract by a year

The Ravens have missed the playoffs three of the last four seasons, but they gave coach John Harbaugh another year anyway.

The team announced he had been given a contract extension, beyond the current deal which ran through 2018. Multiple reports have already said it’s a one-year extension, which secures him through the 2019 season.

Harbaugh has a Super Bowl title and an impressive 85-59 record in nine seasons, but the results of late haven’t been as spectacular.

They’re just 31-33 since winning it all, after going 8-8 last season.

The 54-year-old Harbaugh has his work cut out for him this season, as his team has been hit by injuries like few others this offseason, and there’s continued uncertainty about the condition of quarterback Joe Flacco, who has been out with back problems.