Report: Gareon Conley expected to be ready for Week One

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was placed on the physically unable to perform list after signing his rookie deal with the team just before the start of training camp and he’s remained there since then.

Conley is dealing with a shin injury that isn’t shin splints but is enough to make him an observer for his first summer as an NFL player. It’s expected that will change soon.

Coach Jack Del Rio said over the weekend, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that the team is hopeful Conley will practice this week. If that’s the case, Conley won’t be eligible for the regular season version of the PUP list and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the expectation is that Conley will play in the first week of the regular season despite his lack of time on the field in preseason.

The Raiders have struggled to find a corner to play opposite David Amerson. Sean Smith was demoted early in the preseason and T.J. Carrie has not fared well in subsequent opportunities. Conley was drafted to be a solution to that issue, but it remains to be seen how much good he can do early in his rookie season given how the summer is played out.