Report: Vontaze Burfict facing a five-game suspension

Getty Images

Vontaze Burfict was suspended the first three games of last season for violating player safety rules, and he could be facing an even longer ban this year.

Per multiple reports, the Bengals linebacker is facing a possible five-game suspension for an illegal hit against Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman earlier this month.

This one is for violating a new rule that protects players players running pass routes, pulling them within the scope of defenseless players.

Burfict is appealing and has a hearing next week, and the Bengals are supporting him, issuing a statement saying they are “aware of the NFL’s letter to Vontaze regarding a play in last weekend’s game.” Added the Bengals: “The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that contact was shoulder-to-chest. The Club will support Vontaze in the appeal process.”

The veteran linebacker would lose $882,353 in game checks if the suspension stands.

Burfict’s playoff hit on Antonio Brown in 2015 triggered his last suspension, and he’s been fined nearly $800,000 for 16 unnecessary roughness penalties.

He’d miss games against the Ravens, Texans, Packers, Browns, and Bills if the suspension stands.