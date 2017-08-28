Saints welcome Ryan Ramczyk back to practice

Getty Images

Saints rookie Ryan Ramczyk returned to practice Monday, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The offensive tackle left last Wednesday’s joint practice with the Texans with an undisclosed injury. He missed the team’s third preseason game Saturday night, with Bryce Harris starting in his place.

Ramczyk also missed the team’s first preseason game due to injury. He did play in the second, starting against the Chargers and playing 25 offensive snaps.

Ramczyk, a first-round pick, is expected to start the season at left tackle in place of Terron Armstead, who continues his rehab from a June surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Harris and Khalif Barnes are the team’s other options at the position.