Some teams may start trimming rosters before Saturday

For the first time ever, the league has allowed teams to carry up to 90 players on the roster until the day that each team must reduce to 53. This doesn’t mean that all teams will keep 90 men until Saturday.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes that the Steelers plan to make some of their cuts early this week, prior to the preseason finale at Charlotte.

The elimination of the intermediate step to 75 enables teams to have up to 15 extra players for a preseason game in which typically few if any starters play.

Regardless of whether teams cut some of their players before Saturday, Saturday once again will be a frenetic day for NFL transactions, and PFT will have you covered every step of the way, with all hands on deck to chronicle every move made by every team.