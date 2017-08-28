Texans dedicate their season to city of Houston

Getty Images

The Texans are in North Texas, practicing and getting ready for the 2017 season, but their minds are 276 miles away.

The wake of Hurricane Harvey continues to bring historic flooding to Houston, with rainfall now measured in feet, not inches. The Texans can’t get home and likely will stay in the Dallas area until at least after Thursday night’s game, although a decision on the game still has not been announced.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien read a statement after practice at the Cowboys’ training facility, announcing owner Bob McNair’s $1 million donation to relief efforts and the team’s decision to dedicate the season to the city.

“Football’s obviously important, but I think the most important thing right now is doing everything we can for our city,” O’Brien said. “I will tell you right now: We’re going to dedicate this season to the city of Houston, the people of Houston. There are no guarantees in football. That’s not what I’m here to say. But I will guarantee that this team will go out every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, whenever they ask to play, and we’ll play our asses off for the city of Houston. I promise you that.”

The Saints went 3-13 in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005, but the Saints were unable to play any regular-season games at home after the storm damaged the Superdome. They went 10-6 and won the division the following season, reaching the NFC Championship Game.

The Texans might have Thursday night’s preseason game moved from NRG, but they expect to host Jacksonville on Sept. 10 as scheduled.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get some wins in,” quarterback Tom Savage said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but we’re going to focus on Jacksonville and do whatever we can get to a win for this city.”

The Texans made it clear they are playing more than for themselves this season.

“Obviously you do that every year, but I think this year’s something special,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said. “This is much bigger and much more important than football. There’s no question about that. But if on Sundays this fall, we can take people’s minds off of the situation for a couple of hours, if we can put a smile on people’s faces for a couple of hours, and be a distraction away from everything that’s going on, we’ll gladly do that, and we’ll do our absolute best to make sure we give the people the best show possible. This is so much bigger than football, and we’re not trying to stand up here and act like we’re anything more than we are. We’re just football players at the end of the day, but there’s a way we can help, if there’s a way we can brighten these people’s days up a little bit, we’re going to do it.”