Tom Brady on Julian Edelman: We’re so in sync, have to find a different way

August 28, 2017
The Patriots won’t have wide receiver Julian Edelman in the lineup at all during the 2017 season after Edelman tore his ACL during Friday night’s game against the Lions and that will require some changes to the way the offense operates in New England.

Edelman has led the team in targets in three of the last four seasons and led all wide receivers in targets in 2015 despite missing seven games, so there’s going to be a lot of work to parcel out to others in the weeks and months to come. That makes it sound a bit easier than it will actually be, however, because Edelman got a lot of those targets thanks to being totally in tune with what Tom Brady is looking for in the passing game.

“When you have that level of experience of game situations, practices, we’ve had so many hours of time together talking about routes and situations,” Brady said on “Kirk and Callahan” on WEEI. “So much of quarterback-receiver relationship is about trust and I see things a certain way and the receivers need to see it the exact same way in order for me to really anticipate where to go with the ball. He and I just have had that. We’ve worked together since — this is our ninth year on the same team and talking about the same offense. We’re so in sync.”

Brady said the team will “have to find a different way” to move the ball this year and there are several places he can go with the ball. Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell all have experience with Brady while Brandin Cooks was acquired to bring a somewhat different look to the wide receiving corps. There’s also tight end Rob Gronkowski, of course, and he provides a lot of cover for Brady as long as he’s healthy.

The Chiefs and everyone else will get a chance to see how they sort things out in 10 days.

  2. As much as this is a loss, with Gronk back, the addition of Cooks, Amendola still on the team, and Hogan/Mitchell in their 2nd years, with the loaded RB group in tow, expect this offense to morph into a more 2 back-base set with less use of a slot WR, which was Amendola anyway.

    In 2 back sets, rolling two quality duos (Gillislee/White, Burkhead/Lewis), that factor alone changes the offense.

    At no time in Brady’s history has he had the ability to not worry about the backs subbed based on skill-set.

    It’s one reason why Blount’s YPC dropped 4 straight years in a row. He’d be subbed on and off for running plays and against good or great Ds, his numbers weren’t as good.

    And, if say, Gillislee/White are on the field for an entire drive with Hogan at the X, Cooks at the Z and Gronk at the line, if you play man coverage there, a delayed draw to either RB up the middle with the defenders backs to the line of scrimmage, means bad news for defenses.

    And, we know what Brady’s does to zone coverage.

    Night night.

  3. jaycutlerleadsdolphinstosuperbowl52 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:51 am
    Karma for all the Pats fans who laughed when it happen to Tannehill a few weeks back.

    I am fairly sure Tannehill means more to Miami at this point at that salary and position than Edelman does to NE.

    When you add Gronk and Cooks to a SB team, with these RBs in there, you won’t be too happy this year when NE dusts the daylights out of your team twice, yet again.

  6. jaycutlerleadsdolphinstosuperbowl52 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Karma for all the Pats fans who laughed when it happen to Tannehill a few weeks back.

    This is ridiculous- no pats fan said such a thing, unless it is one of the many fake Pat’s posters here. Prove it.

  8. Julian Edelman had that SKILL SET for that position great route runner quick as a cat and tough as nails new the playbook inside and out and was Tom’s security blanket. It’s going to be hard to replace Edelman.

