Was Vontaze Burfict’s hit legal?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT
Before a hearing officer can decide whether a five-game suspension represents the appropriate punishment for Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, a hearing officer must decide whether the hit merits any punishment at all.

That’s the real question here. Did Burfict deliver an illegal hit to Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman? He was running a pass route, which this year puts him within the scope of the protections afforded to defense players. Which means that Sherman can’t be struck in the head or neck area.

Was he? Look at the video. While there may have been some minor, incidental contact with Sherman’s facemask, Burfict dropped a shoulder into the chest of Anthony Sherman. The fact that the ball was away doesn’t matter; the punishment doesn’t arise from unnecessary roughness. It flows directly from the notion that Burfict hit Sherman in the head and neck area while he was defenseless.

I’m crossing my fingers and hoping for the best,” Burfict told the team’s official website. “I feel like I’ve let down my teammates, but I also feel like I’ve done a good job with this. I only had one personal foul last year. We feel like this was a legal hit. I hit him in the shoulder. I hit hard, so it may have looked like I hit him in the head, but it was the shoulder. I helped him up and he said he was good and I asked if he was good on the next series and he said, ‘Yeah, that was a legal hit.'”

Sherman’s opinion doesn’t matter. Ultimately, the league office’s opinion doesn’t, either. The question here becomes whether the hearing officer believes the hit was illegal. If it wasn’t, there’s no basis for disciplining Burfict at all.

  2. it was a cheap shot. PERIOD.
    Everyone will be taking shots at the Kansas City Chiefs all year, because they are the strongest AFC team

  3. Burfict is certainly saying all the right things. His past may come back to haunt him on this play. A wise man once said, “What goes around, goes around and around”, or something like that.

  5. I am hardly a Vontaze Burfict fan

    but that is hardly indisputable evidence of an illegal hit. Giving him a 5 game suspension for that is pretty nutty.

    But the league can pretty much do what it wants when it wants.

  6. That’s the first time I’ve seen the hit. I was expecting something way worse. All I saw was a football player hitting another football player. You are allowed to hit a receiver within 5 yards, and the hit was shoulder to chest.

    He took cheap shots against Olsen twisting his ankle, and the hit to Antonio browns head.

    But this was a preseason shoulder to chest hit within 5 yards. Come on.

  7. Burfict is as dirty as they come but I don’t see a problem with this hit. If it was anyone else it wouldn’t even have been an issue. It is a contact sport. right?

  8. sabatimus says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:28 am
    No, it wasn’t. He intentionally launched himself into his man with his helmet, hitting him in the head.

    ————

    So you are saying he left his feet andyhis was a helmet to helmet hit? I hope you are being sarcastic or you need to get your eyes checked…

  10. 5 games for playing football to rough…..

    hell i seen other dirty players like talib do worse than that during a game and not even get a flag.

