Who wins the NFC North?

Our quest for low-hanging, obvious topics for PFT Live questions of the day continues. Actually it never ends.

Today’s question: Who will win the NFC North?

The Packers have dominated the division for most of the last decade, and many expect they’ll continue to do so. Do you?

Pick a projected winner below, and then (especially Packers and Vikings fans) take pot shots at each other in the comments.

The show gets rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast launching at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Guests include Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Tom Curran of CSN New England.