49ers trading Vance McDonald to Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers traded a fourth-round draft pick to the 49ers for tight end Vance McDonald and a fifth-round choice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It upgrades the position for the Steelers.

McDonald made 64 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in his four seasons with the 49ers, who made him a second-round pick in 2013.

The 49ers released a statement after the trade was announced.

“We would like to thank Vance for his contributions to this organization on the field and in the community over the last four seasons,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “Although I have only known Vance for a short time, I quickly learned that he and his wife, Kendi, have been tremendous representatives for the team in the community and their service to others is quite commendable. We wish the McDonald family all the best as they move on to a new opportunity in Pittsburgh.”

McDonald, who signed a three-year, $19.7 million contract extension with the 49ers in December, had been subject of trade rumors during the offseason.

The Steelers list Jesse James, David Johnson and Xavier Grimble as their top-three tight ends on their depth chart. James has 47 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons; Johnson has 31 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown in seven seasons; and Grimble had 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Grimble made three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts, his only catches of the exhibition season.