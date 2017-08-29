49ers trading Vance McDonald to Steelers

Posted by Charean Williams on August 29, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers traded a fourth-round draft pick to the 49ers for tight end Vance McDonald and a fifth-round choice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It upgrades the position for the Steelers.

McDonald made 64 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in his four seasons with the 49ers, who made him a second-round pick in 2013.

The 49ers released a statement after the trade was announced.

“We would like to thank Vance for his contributions to this organization on the field and in the community over the last four seasons,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “Although I have only known Vance for a short time, I quickly learned that he and his wife, Kendi, have been tremendous representatives for the team in the community and their service to others is quite commendable. We wish the McDonald family all the best as they move on to a new opportunity in Pittsburgh.”

McDonald, who signed a three-year, $19.7 million contract extension with the 49ers in December, had been subject of trade rumors during the offseason.

The Steelers list Jesse James, David Johnson and Xavier Grimble as their top-three tight ends on their depth chart. James has 47 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons; Johnson has 31 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown in seven seasons; and Grimble had 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Grimble made three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts, his only catches of the exhibition season.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “49ers trading Vance McDonald to Steelers

  3. Is Vance Mcdonald really an upgrade over Jessie James? And giving up a 4th in the process? Not sure I understand this trade.

  5. Vance “Iron Hands” McDonald could not have been traded to a better place. Knowing that he will be wrecking stats for the sexual-assaulter/QB makes me smile.

    John Lynch is the man!

  8. We can’t cover anyone… so we are gonna try and outscore em all this year. Steelers defense will give up 45 points a game, Ben… you gotta get 46 a game. Welcome Vance.

  9. Thank God. Vance is terrible. He drops more passes than anyone I’ve ever seen. Baalke gave him a new contract before getting canned, so it was just a matter of time before they shipped Vance. Steelers fans, I feel for ya. He’s not an upgrade over anything.

  11. schmitty2 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:41 pm
    Is Vance Mcdonald really an upgrade over Jessie James? And giving up a 4th in the process? Not sure I understand this trade.

    —————
    They swapped picks in the 4th. Basically the Steelers got Joseph to move back in the 4th.

  12. I’m a Niners fan and I like the trade because we have Kittle. To Steelers fans, Vance is a good football player. He’s a good blocker and he has good hands. He was still the best tight end in the Niners camp this summer – but it was time for the Niners to get younger at that position. Gives the Niners a first rounder, 2 second rounders, 2 third rounders and 2 fourth rounders in next years draft.

  13. Guess that means goodbye (or practice squad) to Grimble or Johnson.

    I’ve actually heard fairly good things about McDonald. Seems odd, though, that he AND a 5th round pick only net a 4th round pick in return. You don’t get something for nothing, so what’s this guy’s deal — lack of consistency, disappears when needed, doesn’t block, never lived up to draft expectations? I’m aware that the 49ers are big on Kittle, but I’m guessing there’s more to it.

  15. schmitty2 says:

    August 29, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Is Vance Mcdonald really an upgrade over Jessie James? And giving up a 4th in the process? Not sure I understand this trade.

    _______________

    Who said that he would start over Jessie James? There is a thing in the NFL called depth. The Steelers traded a 4th but got a 5th as well in the trade so basically will be less than a 15 spot draft position change

Leave a Reply