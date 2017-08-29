Aaron Rodgers not worried about when next contract comes

AP

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr‘s new deal raised the bar for quarterbacks earlier this offseason, the extension that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signed on Monday did it again and there will be other deals for other quarterbacks at some point in the future that pushes the price tag even higher.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to be one of those quarterbacks, but the new deal for Stafford hasn’t changed his tone regarding the timing of such a deal. Rodgers is currently signed through 2019 on a deal that looks a lot less impressive than it did then, especially when taking into account what Rodgers has done in the NFL compared to players like Carr and Stafford. While that might lead some to think that he’d have greater desire for a new deal, that wasn’t the message Rodgers sent on Tuesday.

“How it affects me? I think we’re a couple of years away,” Rodgers said, via Alex Marvez of Sporting News. “I know how this team operates. They take care of the guys who are their core guys. I think I’m one of those guys. … You negotiate based on what you’ve done, what other people have done. I don’t handle that. My agent handles that. I don’t worry about that stuff. If it’s meant to happen here, it’s going to happen here. I think it is and I want it to. But again, that stuff takes care of itself. You play well enough, you get another contract.”

The jump in the cap in recent seasons has been a major driver in the rise in quarterback salaries. Rodgers figures to cash in on that at some point soon, but he hasn’t made a stink about speeding up the timeline in the past and it doesn’t look like Stafford’s deal is going to change that approach.