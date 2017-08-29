Adrian Peterson learning to share

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson has never shared the backfield, but then he’s never played at 32 years old. He’s also never previously joined a new team with a 1,000-yard running back already in the stable.

Mark Ingram, who rushed for 1,043 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season, will retain his starting role. The Saints also will make use of rookie Alvin Kamara.

“It’s something I’m not used to, but coming here, it was something that I was expecting,” Peterson said Tuesday, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “But, actually going through it, it’s like, ‘OK, this is different.'”

Peterson has averaged almost 22 touches per game in his 123-game career. He isn’t likely to average that this season.

“Of course it’s strange, but anything you want, you work for,” Peterson said. “I’m not the type of guy — no matter my status — to come in and be like, ‘Hey, I’m the first guy now.’ Mark, he’s been here for a long time, so I’m OK with that.

“I’ve been the guy for 10 years. I’m comfortable and confident with my ability and what I’m able to do, so I don’t let things like that bother me.”