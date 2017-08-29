Alberto Riveron: Vontaze Burfict hit violated two different rules

Posted by Mike Florio on August 29, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT
Initial reports suggested that Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict‘s five-game suspension arose solely from an illegal hit on a defenseless receiver who was in the process of running a pass route. As new NFL senior V.P. of officiating Alberto Riveron tells it, another rule comes into play.

Without delving excessively into the details of the Burfict case, which is pending on appeal, Riveron said in a Tuesday morning interview with PFT Live that Burfict also applied an unnecessary hit to Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman after quarterback Alex Smith had thrown the ball elsewhere.

That’s an important point, because hearing officer James Thrash easily could conclude that the hit to Sherman did not land in his head or neck area, making it legal. Making it potentially illegal could be the unnecessary nature of the hit, if Thrash believes that Burfict saw or could have seen that the ball was out. If it was indeed an unnecessary hit, it wouldn’t matter that Burfict didn’t hit Sherman in the head or the neck.

For more from Riveron, check out Wednesday’s PFT Live. Or go ahead at watch the video now.

11 responses to "Alberto Riveron: Vontaze Burfict hit violated two different rules"

  3. So basically theyre looking for reasons to justify the commissioner jumping to conclusions… bunch of millionaire pansies these days. Don’t like getting hit? Join me from 9-5

  4. This new rule seems to have a lot of gray areas. In the first five yards receivers will have big advantages with picking, blocking, and remain untouched.

  6. Burfict is a dirty player but that was just a football play. The NFL has created such a quagmire of rules that contradict each other that nobody knows what is legal and not. And in about 10 minutes they’ll make some statement about how they just can’t figure out why fans aren’t as excited about the game as they used to be.

  7. It is also illegal contact. If the ball is in the air and you impede (not a jam within 5 yards), or hit someone like that, it’s illegal contact and a dirty cheapshot. Period.

  8. I don’t like that. When the whistle hasn’t gone yet and the play is still live, I don’t want officials speculating about whether the player “should” have known the ball was thrown to another receiver. Besides, a different receiver being targeted doesn’t rule out the possibility the guy you’re covering could catch a deflection or run downfield to block for the other receiver.

    Maybe the above doesn’t apply to this specific play, but what Riveron’s saying is an iffy concept to be applying generally. IMO, the case should be confined to whether he hit him in the neck/head, end of story. “Play to the whistle” is a very sound concept … let’s not put players in a position where they feel they have to stop playing even before the play has ended.

  9. He’s being suspended 5 games for a hit made in a game that doesn’t matter?! Ok, if I’m a coach then this is an example of yet another reason to not play your starters in the preseason. So let that happen, then fan attendance will be even lower at these games and the NFL can lose a little more out of their pockets, since money is really the only reason why preseason really exists anyway. Suspend him 5 preseason games if that’s what you want to do. I’m not a fan of the bengals or burfict but it’s amazing to me that the NFL can continue to fail in these matters. It’s a hell of a thing to balance when you’re talking about player safety, public relations, and business decisions that affect 32 businesses’ revenue but they’re nowhere closing to figuring it out. I’m shocked there’s talk of giving goodell an extension when he’s captained a ship headed for a crash when the CBA comes up again.

  10. @
    tylawspick6 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    It is also illegal contact. If the ball is in the air and you impede (not a jam within 5 yards), or hit someone like that, it’s illegal contact and a dirty cheapshot. Period.______________________________________________________________

    Wrong.

  11. This was quite literally the way they taught LBs to cover backs up until the last 5 years. If the back was coming over the middle and the ball isn’t in the air, just bury him. It’s how I was taught to cover backs and TEs in HS too

Leave a Reply