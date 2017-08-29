Bears cut two, including Kapron Lewis-Moore

Getty Images

The Bears are getting in on the act of getting rid of some guys before they have to.

The team announced they’ve waived defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore and linebacker Alex Scearce.

A former sixth-rounder from Notre Dame, Lewis-Moore spent his first four seasons with the Ravens in various capacities, but signed with the Bears in January. His first two years in the league were spent on injured reserve, and he spent last year on their practice squad.

Scearce was an undrafted rookie from Coastal Carolina.