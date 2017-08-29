Bengals place Cedric Peerman on injured reserve

AP

The Bengals activated running back Cedric Peerman from the non-football injury list on August 14, but his stay on the active roster was a brief one.

The team announced on Tuesday that Peerman has been placed on injured reserve. Peerman hurt his shoulder while covering a punt during Sunday’s game.

Peerman missed the first 10 games of the 2016 season with a broken forearm before returning to his role as a key part of Cincinnati’s special teams units. They’ll miss him more in that area than in the offensive backfield, so his injury won’t necessarily open the door for another running back to stick on the 53-man roster.

The Bengals also announced that safety Brandon Wilson has been activated from the non-football injury list. Wilson, who had a knee injury, was a sixth-round pick this year and could figure into the mix of players competing for that special teams role.