Bobby Wagner: “Scary” that Earl Thomas is better after broken leg

When Seahawks safety Earl Thomas broke his leg last season, his first reaction was to bring up the possibility that he’d never play again.

That passed fairly quickly and Thomas set off on rehabbing so that he could return to the lineup this season. Thomas has not had any issues with the leg this summer and has looked like the old Thomas while flying around the field during the team’s preseason games.

If you ask linebacker Bobby Wagner, it’s been even better than the old Thomas.

“I think last week I said he came back even stronger than he was before in my opinion, which is scary,” Wagner said, via ESPN.com.

Having a better Thomas would obviously be something the Seahawks welcome with open arms, but they will surely settle for a return of the standard version. Playing without Thomas didn’t suit the Seattle defense down the stretch last season and putting everything back in place this year would be a good start to trying for a sixth straight playoff berth.