Broncos looking for short-term QB fix with Paxton Lynch out a few weeks

For this week, the Broncos are going to get by with an undrafted rookie and a wide receiver.

But they’re clearly going to have to adjust when things get real next week.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said that backup quarterback Paxton Lynch would miss at least two weeks of the regular season because of a sprained right shoulder, and that absence could push all the way to the Week Five bye.

“It will be a couple games,” Joseph said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Not counting Thursday. A couple of the real football games.”

For this week’s preseason finale, they’re going to stick with rookie quarterback Kyle Sloter, as Joseph said they wouldn’t add another quarterback before the end of the preseason (since 1,184 players are about to become free agents). So if anything happens to Sloter and they need another quarterback to finish out a preseason game against the Cardinals, they’ll either turn to wide receiver Jordan Taylor as their emergency quarterback (or let starter Trevor Siemian come in and hand off).

“Yeah, it will definitely be interesting,” Taylor said. “Tomorrow we’re going to do some basic procedure stuff to kind of get me going a little bit. And then we’ll see what kind of offense they dial up. I don’t know, it will probably be pretty limited.”

The Broncos aren’t expected to pursue Colin Kaepernick, apparently preferring to find a short-term fix among the list of this weekend’s cuts.